Mardi Gras parade shooting in New Orleans kills one, hurts four

One suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting Sunday night, the New Orleans Police Department said

February 20, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - New Orleans

AP
Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, on February 19, 2023.

Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, on February 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans killed one person, wounded four and sent panicked families running for cover, police said Monday.

One suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting Sunday night, the New Orleans Police Department said.

The victims were three males and two females, including one child, the department said. Police said all five were taken to the hospital, where one of the male victims was pronounced dead. The four other victims were hospitalized but stable Monday.

The shooting happened during the Krewe of Bacchus parade, WWL-TV reported, in a neighborhood outside the tourist-packed French Quarter.

The route was filled with families with young children enjoying the parade when they heard gunshots, witnesses told the station. Chaos ensued as people ran, took cover and tried to protect their children.

Two guns were recovered, Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said. The parade was temporarily halted after the shooting.

