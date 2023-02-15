February 15, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

The story so far: The World Health Organisation (WHO) convened an urgent meeting on Tuesday after central African nation Equatorial Guinea confirmed its first outbreak of the highly infectious Marburg virus disease, or MVD. So far, nine deaths and 16 suspected cases have been reported. Preliminary tests turned out to be positive for the deadly disease, which is similar to Ebola, the United Nations health body said in a statement on Monday.

What is the Marburg virus disease?

Marburg virus disease (MVD) is a severe illness that causes viral haemorrhagic fever in humans (it was formerly known as Marburg haemorrhagic fever). The virus was first identified after simultaneous outbreaks in Frankfurt and Marburg, Germany — from where it derives its name — and Belgrade, Serbia in 1967. Those first infected were exposed to Ugandan imported African green monkeys or their tissues while conducting research, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 30 fell ill, and seven deaths were reported.

Since then, cases have been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda. In a 2004 outbreak in Angola, MVD killed 90% of the 252 infected. Last July, there were two reported MVD deaths in Ghana.

Like Ebola, the Marburg virus is transmitted to primates from bats which are considered natural hosts of the virus. Fruit bats infected with the virus do not show obvious signs of illness, but it can cause serious illness or death in humans.

It spreads among humans via direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected bats, or surfaces contaminated with fluids, like bedsheets and clothes. The disease can also spread during burial ceremonies if there is direct contact with the body of the deceased.

Both the Marburg and Ebola viruses belong to the Filoviridae family and the diseases caused by the two present clinical similarities.

How deadly is the infection and is it curable?

The virus takes between two and 21 days to incubate. As per WHO, the disease has an average fatality rate of 50%, which has varied from 24% to 88% in past outbreaks. A person infected with the virus experiences sudden illness with symptoms like high fever, severe headache and discomfort. Many develop severe haemorrhagic signs within seven days, as per the CDC.

“Muscle aches and pains are a common feature. Severe watery diarrhoea, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and vomiting can begin on the third day. Diarrhoea can persist for a week. The appearance of patients at this phase has been described as showing “ghost-like” drawn features, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces, and extreme lethargy,” the WHO states.

During the severe phase of the illness, patients sustain high fevers. Involvement of the central nervous system can result in confusion, irritability, and aggression. In fatal cases, death often occurs eight or nine days after the onset of symptoms, usually preceded by severe blood loss and shock.

As of now, there are no authorised vaccines or drugs to treat the Marburg virus disease. The WHO, however, says that rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids and treatment of specific symptoms can improve chances of survival.

The outbreak in Equatorial Guinea

On February 7, local health authorities in Equatorial Guinea’s Kie-Ntem province alerted health agencies about an unknown illness causing hemorrhagic fever, following which samples were sent to a lab in Senegal to ascertain the cause of the disease. The government said a few people had shown “light” symptoms and added that it was investigating the cause of suspect cases in the area, which borders Gabon and Cameroon on Africa’s central western coast.

Meanwhile, an alert was issued in Kie-Ntem province and the neighbouring district of Mongomo with lockdown-like restrictions and over 200 people were quarantined. Health Minister Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba told the media that nine deaths had occurred between January 7 and February 7. The deaths have been preliminarily linked to a funeral ceremony in Kie-Ntem province’s Nsok Nsomo district, the minister said.

Of the eight samples tested, one turned out to be positive for the virus.

Confirming the outbreak, WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said, “Marburg is highly infectious. Thanks to the rapid and decisive action by the Equatorial Guinean authorities in confirming the disease, emergency response can get to full steam quickly so that we save lives and halt the virus as soon as possible.”

Today, #EquatorialGuinea 🇬🇶 confirmed its first-ever outbreak of #Marburg virus. Preliminary tests carried out following the deaths of at least 9 people in the country's western Kie Ntem Province turned out positive for the viral haemorrhagic fever 👉🏿 https://t.co/bcsL4Iusazpic.twitter.com/sIbiLlNHW6 — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) February 13, 2023

“Advance teams have been deployed in the affected districts to trace contacts, isolate and provide medical care to people showing symptoms of the disease. Efforts are also underway to rapidly mount an emergency response, with WHO deploying health emergency experts in epidemiology, case management, infection prevention, laboratory and risk communication to support the national response efforts and secure community collaboration in the outbreak control,” the WHO added. The U.N. health body also convened an urgent meeting to review vaccine candidates and their status.