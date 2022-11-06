At least nine wounded in Philadelphia shooting

The injured were in hospital, seven of them in stable condition, he said.

Reuters Pennsylvania
November 06, 2022 21:06 IST

Philadelphia police process part of a crime scene where multiple people were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia late on November. 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

At least nine persons were shot in Philadelphia on Saturday night, leaving two in critical condition, the police said.

Multiple shooters exited a vehicle in the Kensington area of the Pennsylvania city and began shooting, firing about 40 shots, Philadelphia First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford told a televised news briefing.

The target of the shooters, who returned to the vehicle and left, remained unknown, Mr. Stanford said, adding that police were investigating.

The bloodshed follows a series of U.S. school shootings that have left dozens dead and wounded this year alone, adding to a long-running U.S. debate over gun control. One of the deadliest took place in May when a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.

One person was killed and about 20 wounded on Halloween night in shootings in Kansas City and Chicago.

