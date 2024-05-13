GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Eight people reported killed in a shooting on southern edge of Mexico City

Eight people killed in mass shooting near Mexico City, highlighting ongoing violence in forested mountain township of Huitzilac

Published - May 13, 2024 03:32 am IST - Mexico City

Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only.

Eight people were reported killed in a mass shooting just south of Mexico City.

Local and state officials confirmed on May 12 that the attack occurred and there were some deaths, but didn’t give the number of victims. Local media reported that eight people died.

The government of the state of Morelos, which borders Mexico City, said the attack occurred late on May 11 in Huitzilac.

The forested mountain township has been plagued by illegal loggers, kidnappers, and drug gangs, in part because it provides the closest rural hideout near the capital.

The town’s mayor, Rafael Vargas, called the attack “a terrible violent act” and said that “several people” were killed.

“Right in the centre of town, several people were attacked and killed,” Mr. Vargas said. Apparently aware of the town’s rough reputation, Mr. Vargas said “The violence should stop. We will denounce all types of slander that seek to damage our people.”

