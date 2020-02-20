International

Eight people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase

Forensic experts are seen outside a shisha bar after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany

Forensic experts are seen outside a shisha bar after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The motive for the shootings is still unclear.

Eight people were killed on Wednesday in two shooting incidents in a German city near Frankfurt and special forces were chasing the gunmen who fled in a car, police said.

Heavily armed police sealed off two streets in the city of Hanau where ambulances had rushed. A police helicopter hovered over the city, east of the financial hub Frankfurt.

The motive for the shootings is still unclear. Local media said gunmen had opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau.

The gunmen fled the scene of the first incident in a dark-coloured car. Police have set up a hotline for members of the public with information that could lead to the perpetrators.

(This is a developing story.)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 7:25:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/many-people-killed-in-shootings-near-frankfurt-in-germany/article30866859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY