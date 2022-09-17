17 killed in landslips in Nepal

The landslips occurred in different parts of the Achham district, which has been badly affected by floods caused by incessant rainfall for the last few days.

PTI Kathmandu
September 17, 2022 17:12 IST

At least 17 people have been killed in landslips triggered by heavy rains in western Nepal in the past 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

The landslips occurred in different parts of the Achham district of the Sudurpaschim province, which has been badly affected by floods caused by incessant rainfall for the last few days.

According to acting Chief District Officer Dipesh Rijal, at least 17 people have been confirmed dead in landslips in the district, which is about 450 km (281 miles) west of the capital city of Kathmandu.

11 people, who sustained injuries in the incidents were airlifted to the Surkhet district for treatment. Three persons have gone missing in the landslips, according to the official.

Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised and rescue work is on to search for the missing persons, he added.

The number of casualties could increase, said the official, adding that Bhimdutta Highway connecting seven districts in the province was also disrupted due to the disaster.

Communication service has also been affected in Achham due to the incidents.

Floods and landslips frequently occur in the mountainous areas of Nepal, particularly between June and September.

