ADVERTISEMENT

Two Pakistan miners killed, 8 feared dead in gas explosion

March 20, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - Quetta, Pakistan

A gas explosion rocked the private coal pit in the mining region of Khost, 80 kilometres east of Quetta in Pakistan, trapping 10 people about 800 feet below ground

AFP

This image made out of Google Maps locates the mining region of Khost in Pakistan.

Two bodies have been pulled from a collapsed mine in southern Pakistan, rescuers said on March 20, with eight more people feared dead.

A gas explosion rocked the private coal pit in the mining region of Khost, 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Quetta, on Marchh 19 evening, trapping 10 people about 800 feet (244 metres) below ground.

“Two dead bodies were recovered by the rescue teams overnight,” Ghani Baloch, the Chief Inspector of mines for Balochistan Province, told AFP.

“We fear the rest of the workers may not be alive, however our rescue team members are trying their best to recover them.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of eight who attempted to rescue their colleagues also became trapped for several hours, but were later brought to safety by a government rescue team — some of them unconscious.

Rescue teams from the government’s Mining Department as well as the disaster management agency are at the site.

“The cause of the incident was an accumulation of carbon monoxide gas followed by an explosion. As a result the mine caved in,” Mr. Baloch told AFP.

Deadly incidents are not uncommon in Pakistani mines, which are notorious for hazardous working conditions and poor safety standards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

mining / Pakistan

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US