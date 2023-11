November 14, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

At least 43 Myanmar soldiers have surrendered to police in Mizoram a day after heavy clashes with anti-junta rebel fighters, a police official said on Tuesday.

"Whether they will be pushed back or not, we are waiting for further instructions from the central government," Mizoram police official Lalmalsawma Hnamte told Reuters.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

