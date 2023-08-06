ADVERTISEMENT

15 killed in train derailment in Pakistan

August 06, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Karachi

The Hazara Express was headed to Rawalpindi from Karachi and the accident took place near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah area

PTI

At least 15 people were killed and scores others injured after five bogies of a Rawalpindi-bound train derailed in Pakistan on August 6, police said.

The Hazara Express was headed to Rawalpindi from Karachi and the accident took place near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah area.

Deputy Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Mahmood Rehman confirmed that at least 15 bodies were recovered from the damaged bogies while around 50 injured people were being taken to hospitals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Television channels showed the crash site near Sarwari railway station with the train compartments badly damaged near the station.

They showed rescue workers and police trying to pull out people from the derailed compartments aslond with civilians who also joined in the rescue work.

“Right now, the focus is on rescue work and recovering people from the derailed compartments,” Rehman said, adding that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US