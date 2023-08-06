HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

15 killed in train derailment in Pakistan

The Hazara Express was headed to Rawalpindi from Karachi and the accident took place near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah area

August 06, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Karachi

PTI

At least 15 people were killed and scores others injured after five bogies of a Rawalpindi-bound train derailed in Pakistan on August 6, police said.

The Hazara Express was headed to Rawalpindi from Karachi and the accident took place near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah area.

Deputy Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Mahmood Rehman confirmed that at least 15 bodies were recovered from the damaged bogies while around 50 injured people were being taken to hospitals.

Television channels showed the crash site near Sarwari railway station with the train compartments badly damaged near the station.

They showed rescue workers and police trying to pull out people from the derailed compartments aslond with civilians who also joined in the rescue work.

“Right now, the focus is on rescue work and recovering people from the derailed compartments,” Rehman said, adding that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

Related Topics

World / Pakistan / railway accident

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.