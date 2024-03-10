Two killed, one injured in suicide blast in Peshawar

March 10, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Peshawar

At least two persons were killed and one injured in a blast on March 10 in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, police said.

The incident occurred in Board Bazar, Nasir Bagh Road Peshawar. The bomb was planted on a motorbike.

The dead bodies and those injured have been admitted to the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

“As per preliminary and unconfirmed reports, explosives were planted in a motorcycle parked in the area,” the official said, adding that the blast site had been cordoned off and a rescue operation was underway.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the blast and sought a report from the police into the incident.