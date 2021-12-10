International

16 worshippers killed in attack on Nigeria mosque

Miscreants attacked a rural village in northern Nigeria, killing 16 worshippers at a mosque and kidnapping others, said a local official.

The assault on Ba’are village in the Mashegu area of Niger State lasted for hours on Thursday, local government chairman Alhassan Isah Mazakuka said.

Dozens of assailants arrived on motorcycles and rampaged through the village, killing people praying at the mosque and looting, he said.

“Those people (the gunmen) are dangerous,” he said. “They killed 16 and kidnapped many of our people. We don’t even know the number they kidnapped because they are uncountable.”

Nigerian police confirmed the incident but said only nine residents were killed. The police have in the past been accused of downplaying casualty figures in such attacks.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2021 10:52:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/many-killed-in-nigerian-mosque-attack/article37928392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY