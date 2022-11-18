At least 21 killed, several others hurt in Gaza Strip fire

November 18, 2022 05:15 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - GAZA

Ambulances rushed several injured people to local hospitals, and Israel, which together with Egypt maintains a blockade on Gaza, said it would allow in those in need of medical treatment

Reuters

Palestinian firefighters extinguish a fire which broke out in one of the apartments in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza strip, on November 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

At least 21 people were killed and several others injured when a fire broke out in a building where residents attended a party in the Gaza Strip, health and civil emergency officials said on Thursday.

It took fire fighters more than an hour to get control of the massive flames that burst through the top floor of a four-story residential building in the densely-populated Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambulances rushed several injured people to local hospitals, and Israel, which together with Egypt maintains a blockade on Gaza, said it would allow in those in need of medical treatment.

Gaza's Interior Ministry said an initial investigation revealed that large amounts of gasoline had been stored at the site, fueling the blaze that quickly engulfed the building.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Witnesses said they could hear screaming but they could not help those inside because of the intensity of the fire.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called it a national tragedy and said there would be a day of mourning.

Trending

  1. Halting the slide: On Biden-Xi meeting
  2. North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea: Seoul
  3. 'Data for development' will be integral part of overall theme of India's G20 presidency: PM Modi
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. India deploys new docks, upgrades speedboats for Pangong Tso patrol

Hussein Al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said in a statement that the Palestinian Authority urged Israel to open the Erez crossing with Gaza to transport serious cases in order to treat them outside the enclave if necessary.

"The President gave instructions to provide all forms of medical and other assistance urgently," Mr. Sheikh said on Twitter.

Tor Wennesland, the United Nations' Middle East peace envoy expressed "heartfelt condolences" to the families of those who died in the incident, in a post on Twitter.

Jabalia is one of eight refugee camps in Gaza, home to 2.3 million people and one of the world's most densely populated areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World / fire / Palestine

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US