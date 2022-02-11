Nine persons killed in Benin attacks

Lagos

11 February 2022 22:02 IST

An African Parks patrol flushing out poachers and another patrol hit two improvised explosive devices

Nine persons including a Frenchman were killed this week in attacks in a national park in Benin’s remote north bordering troubled Niger and Burkina Faso, according to a government update.

The toll was the deadliest in recent attacks in Benin. An African Parks patrol flushing out poachers and another patrol hit two improvised explosive devices on Tuesday, killing five park rangers and three others. A third reconnaissance patrol also hit another explosive on Thursday, killing another official.

