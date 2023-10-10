Many killed in artillery strike in northern Myanmar - media, local sources

October 10, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST

Many people have been killed in an artillery strike at a camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar's Kachin State, among them women, children and the elderly, local media reports and sources in the area said on Tuesday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports. The Kachin media and local sources said the incident took place close to midnight on Monday, a few kilometres from a military camp run by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), which is in conflict with Myanmar's ruling military.

The KIA could not immediately be reached for confirmation. The reports were shared on social media by a local activist and a minister in Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government, who did not immediately respond to request for confirmation. A spokesperson for Myanmar's junta was not immediately reachable.

