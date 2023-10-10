HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Many killed in artillery strike in northern Myanmar - media, local sources

The Kachin media and local sources said the incident took place close to midnight on Monday, a few kilometres from a military camp run by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), which is in conflict with Myanmar's ruling military

October 10, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST

Reuters

Many people have been killed in an artillery strike at a camp for internally displaced people in Myanmar's Kachin State, among them women, children and the elderly, local media reports and sources in the area said on Tuesday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports. The Kachin media and local sources said the incident took place close to midnight on Monday, a few kilometres from a military camp run by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), which is in conflict with Myanmar's ruling military.

The KIA could not immediately be reached for confirmation. The reports were shared on social media by a local activist and a minister in Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government, who did not immediately respond to request for confirmation. A spokesperson for Myanmar's junta was not immediately reachable.

Related Topics

Myanmar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.