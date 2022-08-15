Flash floods kill 29 in Afghanistan, say officials

Scores of Afghans die every year in torrential downpours, particularly in impoverished rural areas where poorly built homes are at risk of collapse.

AFP Kabul
August 15, 2022 22:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo used for representational purpose only. An Afghan military helicopter rescues people from atop an overturned truck in flooded area of Arghandab district in Kandahar province. File | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains killed at least 29 people and destroyed scores of homes in eastern Afghanistan, officials said Monday.

Scores of Afghans die every year in torrential downpours, particularly in impoverished rural areas where poorly built homes are at risk of collapse.

Heavy rains over the past 24 hours lashed Parwan, Kapisa and Nangarhar provinces.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammad Naseeb Haqqani, spokesman for the Ministry of Disaster Management, said at least 20 people were killed in Parwan and more than 50 were injured.

"Crops, dozens of homes and roads have been destroyed," he told AFP, adding that five people died in Kapisa and four in Nangarhar.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Relief teams and emergency aid had been despatched to the affected areas, he added. Rescuers were searching for survivors in muddy debris.

About 100 people were also missing in Parwan, said Hekmatullah Shamim, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Since the Taliban stormed back to power in August last year, foreign-funded aid and disaster relief schemes have been dramatically reduced.

Western nations are wary that any assistance could be commandeered by the Taliban and used to consolidate their grip on power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Afghanistan
flood
natural disasters

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app