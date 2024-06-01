ADVERTISEMENT

River ferry sinks in Afghanistan killing at least 20

Updated - June 01, 2024 03:16 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 03:15 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

Tragic boat sinking in Afghanistan kills 20, including women and children, with rescuers still searching for more victims

AP

At least 20 people were killed when a boat sank while crossing a river in eastern Afghanistan on June 1 morning, a Taliban official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quraishi Badlon, provincial director of the Information and Culture Department in Nangarhar Province, said that the boat sank while crossing a river in Mohmand Dara district, killing 20 people including women and children.

Mr. Badlon said that the boat was carrying 25 people, according to village residents, of whom five survived.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far five bodies have been retrieved including a man, a woman, two boys and a girl, said the Nangarhar Health Department in a statement. It added that a medical team and ambulances were sent to the area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officials didn’t provide details on the cause of the accident and said that rescuers are still searching for other bodies.

Residents of the area frequently use locally made boats to travel between villages and local markets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US