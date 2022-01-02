International

22 injured after 5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles China's Yunnan province

At least 22 people were injured in a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Ninglang in southwest China's Yunnan province on Sunday, local authorities said.

The earthquake struck around 3.02 pm, and its epicentre was about 60 km away from the county seat of Ninglang, in the city of Lijiang, and 3 km away from the nearest township of Yongning, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Ninglang publicity department said that a number of fallen tiles from village dwellings could be spotted at the scene.

The affected area with a seismic intensity of over six degrees spans 1,389 square km, an area with 24,000 inhabitants, the report said.

The fire brigade in Ninglang has sent four vehicles and 15 people to the epicentre to investigate the disaster.

A 60-member search-and-rescue team has also been assembled and dispatched.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2022 5:59:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/many-injured-after-55-magnitude-earthquake-rattles-chinas-yunnan-province/article38092552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY