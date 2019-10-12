International

Many hurt in U.S. church shooting

Google Maps image locates the New England Pentecostal Church in New Hampshire.

Google Maps image locates the New England Pentecostal Church in New Hampshire.  

more-in

A gunman opened fire on October 12 at a church holding a funeral in a small town in New Hampshire, injuring several people before being taken into custody, police said.

A police official in the State told AFP she did not know how many people were hurt or the motive of the shooting.

The attack happened at New England Pentecostal Church, a squat white building in the town of 15,000 in the far south of the largely rural State.

The police official said she did know how the shooter was taken into custody.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
crime, law and justice
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2019 9:52:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/many-hurt-in-us-church-shooting/article29668073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY