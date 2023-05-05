HamberMenu
One dead, 200 hurt in Naples during title party: media

It is not yet clear if the shots were fired as part of the football celebrations, or if it was criminal activity, according to the Corriere della Sera daily.

May 05, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Naples, Italy

PTI
Fans of SSC Napoli celebrate on May 4, 2023 outside the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples after Napoli won the Italian champions “Scudetto” title after a decisive match in Udine.

Fans of SSC Napoli celebrate on May 4, 2023 outside the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples after Napoli won the Italian champions “Scudetto” title after a decisive match in Udine. | Photo Credit: AFP

A 26-year-old man died in Naples after being injured by shots fired during a night of celebrations sparked by Napoli winning its third Serie A title, media said Friday.

Three other people were injured in the same incident in the southern Italian city.

La Stampa newspaper said the victim, who died after being taken to hospital, was linked to a local mafia clan. Police are investigating.

More than 200 people ended up in hospital overnight for injuries sustained during the celebrations, La Stampa said, from knife wounds to burns from firecrackers and asthma attacks caused by inhaling smoke from flares.

Napoli's 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday evening secured their third league title, and their first in 33 years, with a record-equalling five games to play.

Thousands of fans in Udine, at the Stadio Maradona in Naples and all around southern Italy's biggest city exploded with joy at the final whistle.

