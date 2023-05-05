ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed, several injured in Serbian village shooting

May 05, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 05:57 am IST - BELGRADE

At least two people were killed and several injured in a shooting in the town of Mladenovac, south of Belgrade

Reuters

An ambulance leaves the location in the aftermath of a shooting in Malo Orasje, Serbia, May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic | Photo Credit: ANTONIO BRONIC

At least two people were killed and several injured in a shooting in the town of Mladenovac, 42 kilometres (26 miles) south of Belgrade, Tanjug news agency reported, quoting the Ministry of Interior.

"Two people are not showing any signs of life, and several were injured," Tanjug reported. The perpetrator is on the run it said.

Nova S reported on its web site that two were killed and seven injured when an unknown gunman shot from a moving vehicle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday a 13-year old boy shot dead nine and injured seven at a school before turning himself in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Serbia

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US