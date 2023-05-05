HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed, several injured in Serbian village shooting

At least two people were killed and several injured in a shooting in the town of Mladenovac, south of Belgrade

May 05, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 05:57 am IST - BELGRADE

Reuters
An ambulance leaves the location in the aftermath of a shooting in Malo Orasje, Serbia, May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

An ambulance leaves the location in the aftermath of a shooting in Malo Orasje, Serbia, May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic | Photo Credit: ANTONIO BRONIC

At least two people were killed and several injured in a shooting in the town of Mladenovac, 42 kilometres (26 miles) south of Belgrade, Tanjug news agency reported, quoting the Ministry of Interior.

"Two people are not showing any signs of life, and several were injured," Tanjug reported. The perpetrator is on the run it said.

Nova S reported on its web site that two were killed and seven injured when an unknown gunman shot from a moving vehicle.

On Wednesday a 13-year old boy shot dead nine and injured seven at a school before turning himself in.

Related Topics

Serbia

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.