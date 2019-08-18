International

63 killed, 182 hurt in suicide blast at wedding in Kabul

A wounded man is carried to a hospital after an explosion at wedding hall in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 18, 2019.

A wounded man is carried to a hospital after an explosion at wedding hall in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 18, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Taliban denied responsibility for the blast at the Afghan capital

A suicide bomber killed 63 people and wounded 182 in an attack on a wedding reception in the Afghan capital on Saturday night, the interior ministry said.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the blast at a west Kabul wedding hall, in a minority Shi'ite neighbourhood, packed with people celebrating a marriage.

The attack came as the Taliban and the United States are trying to negotiate an agreement on the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and peace talks with the U.S.-backed government.

Editorial | Endless war: on U.S. putting pressure on Taliban

It follows a bomb attack on a mosque in Pakistan on Friday that killed a brother of Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. No one claimed responsibility for that blast, which killed four people and wounded about 20.

Pictures posted on social media showed bodies strewn amid overturned table and chairs at the wedding hall. The bomber struck the men's reception area, officials said.

