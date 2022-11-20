At least five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado - police

November 20, 2022 04:38 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs

Reuters

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., on November 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

At least five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Ms. Castro said.

In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs."

On its Facebook page, a statement from Club Q sad it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community ... We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

