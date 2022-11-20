  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado - police

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs

November 20, 2022 04:38 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Reuters
A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., on November 20, 2022.

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, U.S., on November 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

At least five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

Police got the initial phone call just before midnight about the shooting, Ms. Castro said.

In its Google listing, Club Q describes itself as an "adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows & DJs."

On its Facebook page, a statement from Club Q sad it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community ... We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / murder / USA

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.