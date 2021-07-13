At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

BEIJING

13 July 2021 08:25 IST

Rescuers are using cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors.

Authorities say at least eight people have died and 9 remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China. The hotel building collapsed on Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Five have been rescued.

