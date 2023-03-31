HamberMenu
Sudan state media says 10 workers dead in gold mine collapse

Several of the bodies, mostly of young men, have been recovered from the site and search efforts are ongoing

March 31, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - KHARTOUM, Sudan

At least 10 workers are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan, state media reported overnight.

Sudan's SUNA news said the workers died after the roof of the Jebel Al-Ahmar gold mine, near the Egyptian border, collapsed Thursday. Many other miners are still missing, it reported.

Several of the bodies, mostly of young men, have been recovered from the site and search efforts are ongoing, SUNA said. A security source cited by the state agency said workers are feared to be trapped beneath the mine's groundwater. Few further details were given.

Collapses are common in Sudan’s gold mines, where safety standards and maintenance are poor.

In 2021, 31 people were killed after a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.

Sudan is a major gold producer with various mines scattered across the country.

