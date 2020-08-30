Death toll in restaurant collapse in China rises to 29

Beijing

30 August 2020 07:58 IST

A total of 57 people were pulled out of the debris of the collapsed two-story building.

Twenty-nine people were killed after a village restaurant collapsed on Saturday in north China’s Shanxi Province, local authorities said on Sunday.

The accident happened at around 9.40 a.m. on Saturday when relatives and fellow villagers were attending a birthday party banquet for an 80-year-old person at Juxian Restaurant in Chenzhuang Village in Xiangfen County, according to the rescue team.

The rescue work was completed in the early hours of Sunday.

Twenty-nine of them were confirmed dead, seven were severely injured and 21 others suffered minor injuries, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.