26 dead amid heavy rains in Brazil, cities cancel Carnival

February 20, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - SAO PAULO

Several mudslides caused by heavy rains killed a 7-year-old girl and a woman in north Sao Paulo State and more people are feared dead, Brazilian authorities said on February 18. The cities of Sao Sebastiao and Bertioga cancelled their Carnival festivities. Brazilian authorities said on Sunday that at least 26 people died in two cities in north Sao Paulo state amid floods and landslides, and this number could still rise.

The city hall of Sao Sebastiao confirmed 25 people died and the mayor of Ubatuba said a 7-year-old girl was killed.

The cities of Sao Sebastiao, Ubatuba, Ilhabela and Bertioga, some of the hardest hit and now under a state of calamity, cancelled their Carnival festivities as rescue teams struggle to find missing, injured and feared dead in the rubble.

“Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations; it is a chaotic situation,” said Felipe Augusto, the Mayor of Sao Sebastiao. Later, he added there are dozens of people missing and that 50 houses collapsed in the city due to the landslides.

Mr. Augusto posted on his social media channels several videos of widespread destruction in his city, including one of baby being rescued by locals lined up on a flooded street.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Twitter he will visit the region on Monday.

Sao Paulo State government said in a statement that precipitation in the region has surpassed 600 millimetres in one day, one of the highest amounts ever in Brazil in such a short period.

Bertioga alone had 687 millimeters during that period, the State government said.

Governor Tarcisio de Freitas said in a statement he requested support from the army, which sent two aeroplanes and rescue teams to the region.

Television footage showed houses flooded with only the roof visible. Residents are using small boats to carry items and people to higher positions. A road that connects Rio de Janeiro to the port city of Santos was blocked by landslides and floodwaters.

The northern coast of Sao Paulo state is a frequent Carnival destination for wealthy tourists who prefer to stay away from massive street parties in big cities.