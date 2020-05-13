Manafort freed, to serve prison sentence at home

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s one-time presidential campaign chairman who was convicted as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, has been released from federal prison to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement due to concerns about the coronavirus, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Manafort, 71, was released on Wednesday morning from FCI Loretto, a low-security prison in Pennsylvania, according to his attorney Todd Blanche.

Manafort had been serving more than seven years.

The release comes as prison advocates and congressional leaders have been pressing the Justice Department for weeks to release at-risk inmates ahead of a potential outbreak.

As of Tuesday, 2,818 federal inmates had positive test results for COVID-19. Fifty inmates had died.