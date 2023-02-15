ADVERTISEMENT

Man with explosives arrested outside Swiss Parliament

February 15, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - Geneva

The suspect, who was not identified, was undergoing physical and mental exams.

AP

An explosives expert walks in front of the Swiss Parliament, the Bundeshaus, during the large-scale operation of the Bern police, where several buildings were evacuated and the Bundesplatz and some streets around were widely cordoned off, in Bern, Switzerland, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Police in Switzerland's capital evacuated Parliament and related offices Tuesday, February 15, 2023, after a man in a bulletproof vest was arrested near one of its entrances and found to be bearing explosives.

Berne police said in a statement that in the early afternoon, "federal security staffers noticed a man at the southern entrance of the Parliament building whose appearance — he was wearing a bulletproof vest and weapon holster — and behaviour were suspicious." "During a body check that followed, a rapid test turned up explosives," the statement said.

The statement did not provide any detail on the explosives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The suspect, who was not identified, was undergoing physical and mental exams, the statement said. Federal prosecutors and police opened a criminal investigation. There was no immediate indication about a possible motive.

Police cordoned off Federal Square outside the ornate parliament building and nearby streets for several hours as they dispatched security teams — including fire squads and de-mining experts, backed by a police dog and drones — to inspect an abandoned car that had been associated with the suspect.

Security measures were lifted after it turned out that the vehicle presented no danger, the police statement said.

Switzerland has rarely had any run-ins with extremist violence, but the federal police has regularly warned of the threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US