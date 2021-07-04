Man who ‘threatened’ to bomb Indian mission held

COLOMBO

04 July 2021 22:09 IST

Maldives police arrest him over tweet

Maldives police on Saturday arrested a man for “threatening” to bomb the Indian mission, days after India expressed concern over “malicious” media reports targeting its diplomats.

According to Maldivian media the arrested man, in his early forties, is said to be a member of the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP). The threat to the Indian mission was stated in a tweet that has since been deleted, local media said.

Police are investigating the development and have also enhanced security for the resident Indian and Chinese missions, local media reported.

‘Media attacks’

The developments have drawn attention in the wake of a recent letter that the High Commission of India in the Maldives sent to the country’s Foreign Ministry, seeking action on persons behind “repeated attacks” on Indian diplomats in the media. Within days, the Foreign Ministry responded, issuing a statement urging the country’s media to refrain from publishing “false news and accusations” against resident diplomats.