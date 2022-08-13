Man suspected of attacking Salman Rushdie charged with attempted murder, assault

"He was arraigned on these charges last night and remanded without bail," the statement added.

This still image from video shows Hadi Mattar being escorted from the stage as people tend to author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, N.Y., on August 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The man suspected of attacking novelist Salman Rushdie on August 12, 2022 has been charged with attempted murder and assault, prosecutors said on August 13, 2022.

"The individual responsible for the attack yesterday, Hadi Mattar, has now been formally charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the Second Degree," Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in a statement on Saturday.

Suspect had Shia extremist sympathies

The suspect in the attack on Salman Rushdie at an event in New York state was sympathetic to Shia extremism and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), NBC New York cited law enforcement sources as saying on Saturday.

Indian-born author Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him over his novel "The Satanic Verses", was stabbed in the neck and torso on stage at a lecture on Friday. After hours of surgery, Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak on Friday evening.

Police have identified the suspect in custody as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who bought a pass to the event at western New York's Chautauqua Institution.

Reuters could not immediately establish whether Matar had legal representation.

A preliminary law enforcement review of Matar's social media accounts showed he was sympathetic to Shi'ite extremism and IRGC causes, NBC New York reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement official familiar with the investigation into the attack.

Matar was born in California and recently moved to New Jersey, the NBC New York report said, adding that he had a fake drivers license on him.

FBI officials went to his last listed address, in Fairview, a Bergen County borough just across the Hudson River from Manhattan, on Friday evening, NBC New York reported.