GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man suspected in apparent assassination attempt on Trump charged with federal gun crimes

The man, identified by law enforcement officials as Ryan Wesley Routh, was to face a federal magistrate in West Palm Beach. Shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, Routh smiled as he spoke with his lawyer and reviewed documents ahead of his initial appearance

Published - September 16, 2024 09:05 pm IST - WEST PALM BEACH, Florida

AP
A view of the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, where Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in an apparent assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled to appear in court on September 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A view of the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, where Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in an apparent assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled to appear in court on September 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. | Photo Credit: AFP

A man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump was charged Monday (September 16, 2024) with federal gun crimes, making his first court appearance in the final weeks of a White House race already touched by violence.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, faces charges of possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury.

Donald Trump thanks U.S. secret service, law enforcement after failed assassination attempt

Routh appeared briefly in federal court in West Palm Beach, where he answered perfunctory questions about his work status and income. Shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, he smiled as he spoke with a public defender and reviewed documents ahead of his initial appearance. The lawyer declined to comment after the court appearance.

The episode occurred Sunday (September 15, 2024) afternoon when Secret Service agents stationed a few holes up from where Mr. Trump was playing golf noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course, roughly 400 yards away.

An agent fired and Routh dropped the rifle and fled in an SUV, leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera, authorities said. Routh was later stopped by law enforcement in a neighbouring county.

‘I am glad he is safe’: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reacts to shooting incident near Trump’s Florida golf course

It was the second apparent assassination attempt targeting Mr. Trump in as many months.

On July 13, a bullet grazed Mr. Trump’s ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Eight days later, Democratic President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, giving way for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party’s nominee.

Published - September 16, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.