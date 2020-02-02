International

Man shot by police after ‘terrorist-related’ London stabbing, say police

“The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

British police on Sunday said they had shot a man in Streatham in south London after several people were stabbed in a suspected “terrorist-related” incident.

“A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed,” London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

“The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

