Man shoots and kills journalist wife in Pakistan

Islamabad

06 September 2020 22:36 IST

Balochistan police searching for him

A Pakistani man shot and killed his journalist wife at the couple’s home in a remote southwestern town before fleeing, but the motive behind the killing was unclear, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Turbat, a town in Balochistan province, local police official Mohammad Mohsin said. He identified the slain journalist as Shaheena Shaheen, saying she worked for state-run Pakistan Television.

Mr. Mohsin said Shaheen was dropped off at a hospital in critical condition by two men who then left as doctors tried to save her life. Police later learned that one of those men was the woman’s husband, Nawabzada Mahrab.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said raids were being carried out to arrest the husband after being alerted by the woman’s uncle.

In November, another man was accused of killing his journalist wife, Arooj Iqbal, in Lahore.

Pakistani women often face harassment at the workplace, but many offenders escape punishment as victims don’t report such incidents due to societal pressures. Pakistan is considered to be one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.