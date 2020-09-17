Man jailed for ‘insulting’ Prophet

A Hindu man has been jailed for seven years in Muslim-majority Bangladesh for insulting the Prophet Mohammed on Facebook, a prosecutor said on Thursday.

Although Bangladesh is officially secular, criticism of Islam is taboo.

Jibon Krishna Roy, a security guard, was found guilty on Wednesday of posting “obscene, derogatory and objectionable comments on Prophet Mohammed”, prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shahim said.

The offence falls under the country's controversial Internet laws.