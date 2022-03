Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks

AP March 27, 2022 06:13 IST

A woman passes by fragments of a Russian rocket in the foreground, following the Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: AP

Rockets hit an oil storage facility and an unspecified industrial facility, wounding at least five people

The governor of the Lviv region says a man was detained on suspicion of espionage at the site of one of the two rocket attacks that rattled the city on Saturday. Maksym Kozytskyy said police found the man had recorded a rocket flying toward the target and striking it. Police also found on his telephone photos of checkpoints in the region, which Mr. Kozytskyy said had been sent to two Russian telephone numbers. Rockets hit an oil storage facility and an unspecified industrial facility, wounding at least five people. A thick plume of smoke and towering flames could be seen on Lviv's outskirts hours after the attacks.



