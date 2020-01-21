International

Man convicted over killing of Sri Lanka Minister

more-in

A German court convicted a Sri Lankan man on Monday of accessory to murder in the 2005 killing of the South Asian nation’s Foreign Minister for providing his assassins with crucial information.

The regional court in Stuttgart concluded that the defendant, previously identified only as Navanithan G., had tipped off members of the Tamil Tigers separatist group about Lakshman Kathirkamar’s whereabouts.

German news agency dpa reported that the court sentenced him to six years and 10 months imprisonment.

The ruling can be appealed.

Prosecutors say the defendant, who applied for asylum in Germany in 2012, was a member of the Tamil Tigers’ intelligence unit.

The group was defeated by Sri Lanka government troops in 2009 following a bloody, decades-long civil war.

Dpa reported that the defendant admitted during his asylum interview in Germany that he had tipped off Kathirkamar’s assassins, but later claimed in court that his words had been mistranslated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Sri Lanka
crime, law and justice
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 2:39:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/man-convicted-over-killing-of-sri-lanka-minister/article30610830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY