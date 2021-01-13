International

Man charged with smashing New Zealand parliament doors with axe

Crews at New Zealand's Parliament inspect the smashed front doors on January 13, 2021, in Wellington, New Zealand. Police said a man armed with an axe smashed the glass doors but did not attempt to enter the building.   | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand police arrested a man who smashed the glass doors of the parliament with an axe on Wednesday, although he did not attempt to enter the building.

Police were called to the parliament building, known as the Beehive, about 5.30 a.m. after a 31-year-old man was spotted with an axe. He was arrested in about 10 minutes, the police said in a statement.

"The man caused some damage to glass panels but did not attempt to enter the building," the police said.

New Zealand's lawmakers are on summer break, and there were few people in the building at the time. The reason behind the attack was unclear and the police were investigating.

The man is due to appear in Wellington district court later on Wednesday and has been charged with intentional damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

In another rare attack in 2019, Climate Change minister James Shaw was punched in the face while walking to work.

