International

Man charged after “Picasso painting” attacked in London gallery

Representative image: A man takes a picture of

Representative image: A man takes a picture of "Four Fish" by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso during the presentation of the exhibition "Picasso's Kitchen" at the Picasso Museum in Barcelona.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

The incident happened on Saturday at the Tate Modern gallery when Picasso's 1944 painting “Bust of a Woman”, worth some 20 million pounds ($26 million), was slashed the BBC said

British police have charged a man with criminal damage after a painting, reported by the BBC to have been by Spanish master Pablo Picasso, was attacked at a London gallery over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Tate Modern gallery when Picasso's 1944 painting “Bust of a Woman”, worth some 20 million pounds ($26 million), was slashed the BBC said.

It said the work, which depicts Picasso's lover Dora Maar and was painted in Paris in May 1944 during the final months of the Nazi occupation, was reported to have been ripped.

The gallery confirmed an incident had taken place but declined to identify the painting.

It said in a statement: “An incident occurred at Tate Modern on Dec. 28 when a member of the public attempted to damage a painting.

“The person was swiftly apprehended and has been charged. Police are investigating. The work of art is with our conservation team for expert assessment.”

London's Metropolitan police said in a statement on Tuesday that detectives investigating an incident of criminal damage at the Tate Modern on Dec. 28 had charged a man.

Shakeel Massey, 20, appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody until Jan. 30 when he will attend a pre-trial hearing at Inner London Crown Court.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
arts (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 4:41:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/man-charged-after-picasso-painting-attacked-in-london-gallery/article30448296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY