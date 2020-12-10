International

Man booked for forcibly converting teenage Christian girl in Pakistan

A forty-year-old man was charged with raping a minor girl in Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi on Wednesday.

Also read: Ground Zero | In Pakistan, the problem of forced conversions

Syed Ali Azhar forcibly converted a 13-year-old girl, then of Christian faith, to Islam and married her in October, a judicial magistrate in the city’s court (south) was told.

The minor’s family filed a case against Azhar and his family for kidnapping their daughter and her forcible conversion.

The magistrate ordered registration of rape charge against Azhar and a case against cleric Qazi Mufti Ahmed Jaan Raheemi, who allegedly performed the Nikah ceremony.

In his 20-page order, the judge noted Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 3 of the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013 were applicable against Azhar.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 9:09:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/man-booked-for-forcibly-converting-teenage-christian-girl-in-pakistan/article33295454.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY