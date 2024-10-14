GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested near Trump rally in California on gun charges

The sheriff's office said the man arrested was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine

Published - October 14, 2024 02:29 am IST - COACHELLA (California)

Reuters
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Calhoun Ranch, on October 12, 2024, in Coachella, California.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Calhoun Ranch, on October 12, 2024, in Coachella, California. | Photo Credit: AP

A man arrested at a security checkpoint near Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's California rally on Saturday faces gun charges after he was found in possession of two guns and a high-capacity magazine, authorities said on Sunday.

The 49-year-old man, a resident of Las Vegas, was stopped in a black SUV by deputies from the Riverside County sheriff's office on Saturday and taken into custody without incident, according to the office.

"The incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

How the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump unfolded

Mr. Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt in July, when a gunman's bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. In September, another man was charged with trying to assassinate Mr. Trump after Secret Service agents discovered him hiding with a rifle near Trump's Palm Beach golf course. He pleaded not guilty.

Mr. Trump's rally on Saturday took place in the Coachella Valley, an area known for its annual music and arts festival.

The sheriff's office said the man arrested, identified as Vem Miller, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine. More details about the charges were not available.

Jail records show Miller was released on $5,000 bail on Saturday. He could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

