Man arrested in stabbing incident near British Museum in London

August 08, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - LONDON

A man was arrested in London on Monday for causing “grievous bodily harm”, in connection with a stabbing near the British Museum at around 10 a.m. The iconic institution, which gets around six million visitors a year, was briefly evacuated and closed following the incident.

The London Ambulance Service said they had treated a man for an “arm injury” before taking him to a major trauma centre.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no outstanding risk to the public,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding that they were not treating the incident as terror-related.”

“All the people there started to run scared,” an eyewitness said as per BBC reporting.

“We started to run to the museum gate to tell the people there what was happening and to call the police,” they said, as per the report.

The museum reopened within three hours, with increased security.

“To reassure visitors, as a precaution, we have raised security including a heightened search operation,” the museum’s administration said.

The U.K. has high levels of knife-related crime, with 50,489 knife-related incidents reported in the year ending March 2022, as per official statistics. Though this was a 7% decline since pre-pandemic times (year ending March 2020), it was up by 5% since last year. While the overall number of knife-related incidents had fallen marginally since before the pandemic, there was a 24% increase in the number of knife-enabled threats to kill, over the same period.