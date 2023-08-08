HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested in stabbing incident near British Museum in London

The London Ambulance Service said they had treated a man for an “arm injury” before taking him to a major trauma centre

August 08, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - LONDON

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
Police and bystanders stand outside the British Museum after an incident close to the museum, in London, on Aug. 8, 2023. Police in London say they have arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man near the British Museum.

Police and bystanders stand outside the British Museum after an incident close to the museum, in London, on Aug. 8, 2023. Police in London say they have arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man near the British Museum. | Photo Credit: AP

A man was arrested in London on Monday for causing “grievous bodily harm”, in connection with a stabbing near the British Museum at around 10 a.m. The iconic institution, which gets around six million visitors a year, was briefly evacuated and closed following the incident.

The London Ambulance Service said they had treated a man for an “arm injury” before taking him to a major trauma centre.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no outstanding risk to the public,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding that they were not treating the incident as terror-related.”

“All the people there started to run scared,” an eyewitness said as per BBC reporting.

“We started to run to the museum gate to tell the people there what was happening and to call the police,” they said, as per the report.

The museum reopened within three hours, with increased security.

“To reassure visitors, as a precaution, we have raised security including a heightened search operation,” the museum’s administration said.

The U.K. has high levels of knife-related crime, with 50,489 knife-related incidents reported in the year ending March 2022, as per official statistics. Though this was a 7% decline since pre-pandemic times (year ending March 2020), it was up by 5% since last year.  While the overall number of knife-related incidents had fallen marginally since before the pandemic, there was a 24% increase in the number of knife-enabled threats to kill, over the same period.

Related Topics

United Kingdom / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.