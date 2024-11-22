Mali’s ruling junta appoints Abdoulaye Maiga as PM

Mali’s ruling junta on Thursday (November 21, 2024) appointed its spokesperson, Abdoulaye Maiga, as Prime Minister a day after firing Choguel Maiga who had criticised the administration, state television ORTM reported.

Choguel Maiga was quoted over the weekend condemning the junta’s failure to organise elections within a promised 24-month transition back to democracy – a statement that angered the ruling generals, a source close to Mr. Maiga said

The military rulers, who seized power in successive coups in 2020 and 2021, had promised to hold elections in February but have postponed the vote indefinitely, blaming technical issues.

Their dismissal of Choguel Maiga comes amid signs of deepening frustration and division among Malian politicians, even those who had initially backed the coup and worked with the junta.

Choguel Maiga – a civilian appointed Prime Minister by the military junta in 2021 – is the latest of several to have lost favour as the wait for elections drags on.

On Saturday, he was quoted as saying there had been no debate on the elections’ postponement within the government and that he had found out about the junta’s decision from the media.

“It’s all happening in total secrecy, without the Prime Minister’s knowledge,” Choguel Maiga told presspersons.

Before that, he had regularly defended Mali’s junta in the face of criticism from West African neighbours and international allies who condemned its military cooperation with Russian mercenaries.