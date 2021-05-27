Mali’s President and Prime Minister will be released gradually, says military

United Nations/Bamako

27 May 2021 03:29 IST

A unanimous statement by the council did not mention punitive measures like sanctions and shied away from describing the political turmoil as a coup.

Mali’s interim president and prime minister, who resigned earlier on Wednesday, will be released from detention gradually due to security considerations, according to a representative of the military authorities who detained the two leaders.

The decision was announced at a press conference by Major Baba Cisse, an advisor to Vice President Assimi Goita, who led the intervention that has sparked a standoff with international powers.

UN Security Council condemns arrests

The UN Security Council on Wednesday “strongly condemned” the ouster and arrest of Mali’s interim president and prime minister by the military, and called for a return to civilian government.

In the statement, the council called for “the safe, immediate and unconditional release of all the officials detained and urged the defense and security forces elements to return to their barracks without delay.”

The council expressed its continued support for the return to civilian government after the military coup of August 18, 2020.

It urged a restoration of the civilian-led transition, which envisages a return to elections and constitutional order on an 18-month timeline.

“Imposing a change of transitional leadership by force, including through forced resignations, is unacceptable,” the statement said.

Earlier Wednesday Mali’s interim president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane resigned, according to a junta official, two days after they were detained and stripped of their powers in what appeared to amount to the country’s second coup in nine months.

The Security Council said it maintained its “strong support” for the mediation efforts by the African Union and Economic Community of West African States, and stressed the potential negative impact of the turmoil on efforts to counter terrorism in the country.