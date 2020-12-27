Mali army says dozen alleged jihadists killed in attack

The Malian army said Saturday it killed around a dozen alleged jihadists when a military convoy was attacked near the border with Burkina Faso.
The attack occurred on Thursday afternoon between Dinangourou and Mondoro, the army said on Twitter.
“On the enemy’s side, around a dozen terrorists were killed,” but the army suffered no losses, it said.
Mali has been struggling to contain a jihadist insurgency that first emerged in the north of the country in 2012, and has since spread to the centre of the country and neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.
Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the fighting to date, and hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.
From 2015, violence on civilians moved to the volatile centre of the country, starting with the Fulani community, which had become associated with the jihadists after a firebrand Fulani preacher named Amadou Koufa set up an armed group.
Last week, an exhaustive report into strife-torn Mali by UN investigators said they had garnered evidence of war crimes committed by the security forces and others, and of crimes against humanity by jihadists and other armed groups.
The 338-page investigation by the International Commission of Inquiry for Mali covers six years, from 2012 to 2018.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath