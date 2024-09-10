Maldivian President Muizzu to visit India 'very soon', says spokesperson

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu will travel to India on an official visit "very soon", his spokesperson said on Tuesday (September 10, 2024).

Heena Waleed, the chief spokesperson at the President's Office, announced Mr. Muizzu's visit on a day when two junior ministers, suspended in January for derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi — resigned from the government.

She said that while the exact date for the trip is yet to be finalised, the two sides are discussing a date, which is of convenience to the leaders of both countries, the Sun Online news portal reported.

"The President is scheduled to visit India very soon. As you are aware, such trips are scheduled for a time of maximum convenience to leaders of the two countries. Discussions regarding this are in progress,” she said during a press conference.

Mr. Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, visited New Delhi on June 9 to attend Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. Unlike his predecessors, who made the first port of call to New Delhi after assuming office, Mr. Muizzu travelled to Turkiye first and to China for his first state visit in January.

Heads of the states from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region attended Modi's oath ceremony. Mr. Muizzu said he was delighted to receive Prime Minister Modi’s invitation and “equally delighted” to have attended the event.

On his return, Mr. Muizzu described his first visit to India as a "success" for the Maldives and the region following talks with India's top leadership and said that the strong ties between the two countries will lead to increased prosperity for the Maldivians.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the Maldives in August — the first high-level trip from New Delhi after Muizzu assumed office in November last year.

India's relationship with the Maldives came under strain since Mr. Muizzu took charge as the President. Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel manning three aviation platforms gifted by India to the Maldives. After talks between the two sides, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

Things escalated after three Maldivian Deputy Ministers made controversial remarks regarding India and Prime Minister Modi on social media.

Maldives Foreign Ministry distanced itself from their remarks, saying they do not represent the views of the Male government.

The three junior Ministers were suspended, and two of them — Mariyam Shiuna and Malsha Shareef — resigned on Tuesday.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the overall bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government led by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

