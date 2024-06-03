ADVERTISEMENT

Maldives will ban Israelis from entering the country over the war in Gaza

Published - June 03, 2024 10:08 am IST - COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Nearly 11,000 Israelis visited Maldives last year, which was 0.6% of the total tourist arrivals

AP

Israel’s Foreign Ministry recommended Israelis to avoid any travel to the Maldives. File image.

The Maldives government will ban Israelis from the Indian Ocean archipelago, known for luxury resorts, as public anger in the predominantly Muslim nation rises over the war in Gaza.

The President's office said Sunday that the Cabinet decided to change laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the country and to establish a subcommittee to oversee the process.

It said President Mohamed Muizu will appoint a special envoy to assess the Palestinian needs and to launch a fundraising campaign.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said in response that the Foreign Ministry recommends Israelis avoid any travel to the Maldives, including those with foreign passports, and those currently there to consider leaving.

